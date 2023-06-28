Google Pixel Partners Up With England’s Men’s and Women’s Football Teams

“Together with the England senior men’s and women’s teams, we want to help bring fans closer to the game they love,” said Google Pixel in its latest blog post

Brands have always liked associating with a certain sports team as a part of their marketing strategies, doing so increases their visibility, allows them to have a more positive public image and even helps them with their sales at times.

While sports partnerships are pretty common amongst fashion and energy drink industries, a new wave of sports partnerships is also being spotted amongst the smartphone industry. Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone company has recently partnered up with the Argentina football team, Oppo which is another Chinese brand has partnered up with UEFA.

Now Google Pixel has just announced a partnership with England’s men and women football teams or more simply with ‘The Football Association’ which is a governing body of association football in England.

“Together with the England senior men’s and women’s teams, we want to help bring fans closer to the game they love,” said Google Pixel in its latest blog post.

“By definition there is no better partner than The FA. The England national teams – men’s and women’s – unite not only the fanbase but a community like no one else,” it added.

According to Google, the reason it chose to partner with a national football team instead of simply signing the deal with a league or a famous club is because national team matches are rare events and that they bring people, families and friends together.

Exciting New Coverage & BTS Access

Unlike regular football partnerships, the Google Pixel and FA partnership offer a lot more than just brand placements and advertisements. According to Google Pixel, it will now provide England fans with a pitchside perspective of exclusive football footages, matchday content, pre-match snippets, and post-match reactions, uploading them all on the social channels of the English football team.

“A lot of action happens outside of those 90 minutes on the pitch, and we want you to be part of every moment,” said Google.

Read more: