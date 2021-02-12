Technology

Google Search setting up Dark Mode ensuring compatibility with all themes

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 51 sec read>

As per many requests of users globally, Google has been once again testing out the search engine’s dark mode as users highlighted seeing a dark theme last month.

Source: 9to5 Google

It’s no surprise that the the ‘dark theme’ has become one of the most trending themes in many applications and user interfaces irrespective of the kind of device. Hence, it was only a matter of time before Google Search had the same feature. This dark theme however will follow the user’s preferred Windows or macOS theme.

Initially by default the Google Search engine will be in Light theme for the user, once the user configures the theme to Dark, the user will now be featured to a new dark theme. However, this theme gives a dark grey background with the text a white color while the links have blue color.

Source: 9to5 Google

The theme is still in the testing phase but once it’s available globally users will be greeted with a prompt message telling them that the new dark theme is available. Currently, this theme is focused on PC and Mac version of the search engine. There has been no update on the mobile version of the dark theme yet but there are chances we might see something similar for the phone version of the much popular search engine.

