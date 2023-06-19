Google Unexpectedly Sells its Domain Hosting Business to Squarespace

Google Domains, which hosted over 10 million domains for businesses and individuals around the world was reportedly sold to Squarespace for $180 million

Google Domains, a premium domain service operated by Google has now been sold to Squarespace in a deal that is reportedly worth around $180 million; A news that came as a shock for Google Domains users that loved the service for its speed and reliability.

The trend of things getting worse continues. Ugh. — Godli Dabju (@GodliDabju) June 16, 2023

Launched in 2014, Google Domains hosts over 10 million domains for businesses and individuals all over the world, these domains however now will all be transferred over to Squarespace in what Google calls a “seamless transfer of domains”.

Squarespace, which was launched back in 2004, is a website builder and hosting service based out of New York, USA. Similar to other drag and drop web development tools, Squarespace makes it easier for people to build and customize their websites.

If you are also a Google Domains customer that is worried about a change in pricing after this acquisition by Squarespace, then you don’t need to worry for another year or so since the agreement clearly requires Squarespace to retain customer prices for at least 12 months after purchasing and transferring.

According to Squarespace, the transfer of domains and all other Google Domains assets might take months and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.

“We are exceptionally proud to be chosen to serve the customers of the Google Domains business,” said Squarespace CEO & Founder, Anthony Casalena

“Domains are a critical part of web infrastructure and an essential piece of every business’s online presence. We look forward to serving these new customers as we have served millions using our domain products and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition,” he added.

Analysts claim that this transfer of power for a premium service will affect the customer base and reputation that Google Domains has been able to build for itself, therefore, allowing massive competitors such as ‘Godaddy’ to acquire larger market shares. Do you think otherwise? Let us know in the comments down below!

