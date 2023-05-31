Govt To Re-Launch Laptop Scheme For Youth This Year

The government of Pakistan has planned to Re-Launch the laptop youth scheme again this year. The scheme takes place under the umbrella of the Prime Minister Youth Program announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima.

Today, in a press conference, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister said that 100,000 laptops will be provided to the youth under the scheme. She expressed regret that the previous government had ended this program. She emphasized that the Prime Minister Youth Programmes laptop distribution allowed young people to continue their education and employment during Covid-19.

Shaza Fatima stated, “The government is also giving special emphasis to promoting healthy activities among the youth.”

She also said that the revival of the laptop scheme would help empower the youth and an initiative to keep them motivated towards achieving something.

Speaking to the media, Shaza Fatima Khuwaja emphasized the role of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in empowering the youth throughout history. She also highlighted that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had started the initiative in 2013 to provide a better future for the young generation.

She expressed her opinion by showing concern that the previous administration had misled the youth and negatively influenced them through deceptive speech.

GOVT TO RE-LAUNCH LAPTOP SCHEME THIS YEAR, ANNOUNCES SAPM#ARYNews https://t.co/vQxLjXlOwK — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 26, 2023

However, recent events on May 9 during PTI protests were perceived as a continuation of such divisive strategies.

Moreover, she also pointed out that over the previous year, about 54,000 children participated in games as part of these initiatives. She recalled that hockey trials were held in twenty-five regions. At the same time, volleyball trials took place in twenty-eight areas.

In addition, she also announced that registration for football trials has started for youth all across Pakistan.

Furthermore, she also added that “the government has also initiated National Innovation Award to promote startup culture among the youth.”

This February, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced that the federal government has decided to distribute 100,000 laptops among high achievers across the country on a merit basis.

Prime Minister Shejbaz Sharif said, “Those who used to criticize the laptop scheme in the past should have witnessed that the laptops helped the youth to earn sustenance, particularly during the COVID pandemic.”

“I am giving the laptop, not Kalashnikov,” the Prime Minister stated while distributing cheques among beneficiaries of the loan scheme besides launching a Freelancer Card.

Hence, the main objective of the scheme is to

Bring improvements in the quality of science and technology education, including ICT

To improve the learning environment

Enhance productivity and value addition in the manufacturing sector

Increase efficiency by providing advanced IT technology

To ensure the potential of IT is fully used to the benefit of the education sector

Alas, the PML-N government knows the importance of education, and the main aim is to reduce unemployment by providing appropriate skills and establishing a culture of entrepreneurship.

