Here are all the rumored specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20

As the date of Samsung’s Unpacked event in San Francisco comes closer, the rumors about the device’s specs and performance capabilities continue to get even more intense. There have been a ton of leaked photos and suggested specs this past week alone which point to three versions of the phone, and the fact that it will be called the Galaxy S20 instead of the expected Galaxy S11.

The S20 family of smartphones is bound to bring 5G and improved performance to the table. Furthermore, it appears that unlike the Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, the S20 phones are going to be targeted at the mainstream audience as opposed to cutting-edge smartphone enthusiasts.

The rumors have largely been brought into the mainstream by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, and Twitter tipsters Ice Universe and Evan Blass. According to theses sources, the names of the three variants, starting with the standard one, are likely to be Galaxy S20, S20 Pro or S20 Plus 5G, and finally S20 Ultra 5G.

The S20 standard version will likely possess a 6.2- to 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a rear camera system comprising of 12MP main, 64MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a front camera system boasting a 10MP punch-hole. The battery capacity is slated to be an impressive 4,000mAh and the processor will be the reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Meanwhile, the S20 Pro/Plus might feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a rear camera system comprising of 12MP main, 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and a time-of-flight sensor, and an internal storage capacity of 128GB. The RAM is likely going to be 12GB. The battery capacity is expected to be a considerable 4,500mAh (along with a 25-watt fast charger) and the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865.

Finally, the S20 Ultra is rumored to host a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a rear camera system comprising of 108MP main, 48MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and a time-of-flight sensor, and internal storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The RAM is expected to be 12GB or 16GB, while the battery capacity is expected to be a remarkable 5,000mAh (along with a 45-watt fast charger) and the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865.

These jaw-dropping devices, along with the upcoming foldable Galaxy Z Flip, are all set for launch on 11 February in the Unpacked event.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk