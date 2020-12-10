Here is how you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine trials in Pakistan

As you may have heard that multiple companies have already prepared their vaccines such as Pfizer, Gamelaya, among many others. There is still a need for more vaccine trails before the companies can shift the vaccines to the general public. For this purpose, they have been conducting phase 3 of the vaccine trials in which thousands of people take part.

Fortunately, Pakistan is part of the phase 3 trials being conducted by the Chinese company CanSinoBio in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology China. For this, more than 10,000 people from Pakistan have to volunteer in the first version of the phase 3 trials. Phase 1 and 2 trials have already been conducted which means that the vaccine is considered safe for further trials.

Unfortunately, according to sources Pakistan has only received around 2000-3000 volunteers in Karachi for this purpose. We should actively take part in these trails so that the approval process happens quickly and the vaccines can be given to those in need.

That is why today, we are making a guide so that you can know more about the COVID-19 trials being conducted in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. The overall process is pretty simple which we will describe first.

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial:

The vaccine trials are pretty simple and usually take around 3 hours to conduct.

Who is eligible?

The following individuals are eligible for the trials:

Adults 18 years of age and older

Healthy adults that do not have a pre-existing medical condition that meets exclusion criteria

Non-pregnant Females not planning to get pregnant in the next 90 days

Males willing to practice contraception and refrain from donating sperm in the next 90 days

Agree to refrain from blood donation

No history of COVID-19 infection

Not a participant of any other COVID-19 vaccine trial

Not a participant of any other COVID-19 drug trial

Without a history of allergic diseases or reactions

A full list of eligibility requirements may be viewed here.

Description of the Procedure:

Contact the trial hosting hospital for an appointment. Phone numbers are mentioned at the end. Some hospitals may not require an appointment(9 am-4 pm Mon-Fri) (SKMH, Karachi).

Reach the venue at the specified time and go to the information desk

They will refer you to the reception for data entry and then to a nurse

Next, you will have to deposit a blood sample with them so they can verify if you are eligible to receive the vaccine. A nurse will also take your temperature, bp, pulse, oxygen saturation, height, and weight.

Females will be required to take a urine-sample pregnancy test

The doctor will take your medical history and consent and approve you for the trial.

After that, you will be given the vaccine and monitored for a minimum of 30 minutes to ensure there are no allergic reactions

Half the people will be given a saline injection and half will be given the vaccine. The staff will not know which ones are which. The researchers in China will only know which patients got the vaccine with the code that will be sent back to them along with your file.

After the results are made public if you received the saline injection instead of the vaccination, you will be given the vaccine on priority.

The hospital will continue to keep in touch with you to get updates on your condition. This will be done multiple times during the first 48 hours and every week after that for a year.

You will also be given some compensation for taking part in the trial.

For COVID-19 vaccine trial in Islamabad:

Hospital Name: Shifa International Hospital, H8/4, Islamabad

Contact Info: +92-51-8464729/30

Website: www.shifa.com.pk/trial

Timings: 9 am to 4 pm, Mon to Sat

For COVID-19 vaccine trial in Lahore:

Hospital Name: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Lahore

Contact Info: +92-42-111756111

Website: https://shaukatkhanum.org.pk/covid-19-vaccine-trial/

Timings: 9 am to 4 pm, Mon to Sat

For COVID-19 vaccine trial in Karachi:

Hospital Name: Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi (being done on multiple campuses – contact for further details)

Contact Info: +92-21 34862330 / 34862332 / 34862335

Website: https://www.aku.edu/ctu/Pages/covid19-vaccine-trial.aspx

Timings: 9 am to 4 pm, Mon to Sat

