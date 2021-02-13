Huawei CEO squashed all rumors of selling the company and more

For over some time now there have has been much debate on the probable future of Huawei on how it will fare in the current times of the smartphone market with companies such as the likes of Xiaomi and with the previous political issues the company faced it’s pretty clear that Huawei has alot to oversee.

However, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei made his first appearance before the international media and squashed all existing rumors of the company looking to sell it’s smartphone business. In fact the CEO further stressed upon not engaging in any political issues in the future as the company does not have the energy to be involved in any political whirlpool.

Moreover, the CEO is brining in the hope of doing business with American companies for components and telecommunications equipment with notion of bringing a change in the China-US relations for the better.

The CEO further addressed his willingness to have a conversation with the new US President Joe Biden regarding the mutual benefits of bilateral trade between US companies and Huawei. According to Ren Zhengfei:

“Allowing US companies to supply goods to Chinese customers is conducive to their own financial performance. If Huawei’s production capacity expanded, that would mean US companies could sell more. It’s a win-win situation.

I believe the new administration will weigh and balance these interests as they consider their policies. We still hope to be able to buy a lot of US components, parts, and machinery so that US companies can also develop with the Chinese economy.”

On another note, the CEO praised the efforts and success of Apple calling their iPhone 12 ‘the world’s best smartphone’. He further stated that Huawei has built 5G infrastructure powers select network in Europe where customers are using their 5G phones to further highlight the importance of cooperation with Huawei.