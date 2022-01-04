Electric Cars, News

Huawei reveals the world’s first digital car key based on Bluetooth and NFC

In around December 2021, Huawei launched its second electric hybrid SUV called the AITO M5 Smart Car at its winter flagship event.

This SUV is the first plug-in hybrid luxury SUV by AITO which has been developed by Huawei in collaboration with Seres which is a subsidiary of the Chongqing Sokon Industry Group. The SUV has a sleek and modern design which is similar to the Porsche Macan yet offers spacious seating and boot capacity. In addition, the SUV is also powered by Huawei’s HarmonyOS.

However, aside from that, the CEO of Huawei Smart Car Division and Senior Vice President Yu Chengdong stated that the company has also built the industry’s first digital car key for AITO M5 SUV, which supports NFC and Bluetooth. The intuitive part of this concept is that all mobile phones that are powered by HarmonyOS 2.0 contain the smart keys within the Huawei Wallet application. If you aren’t aware, the concept of digital keys is similar to that of physical keys but digital keys are stored in a device such as a smartphone making them more convenient to use and users have less chance of losing them in comparison to physical keys.

These digital keys utilize Bluetooth to lock and unlock the car from a specific distance and if Bluetooth is not accessible then the car jets also have the NFC feature which allows the users to still access the car even when the phone is turned off or is simply not working.

As of now, the digital car key is available in Huawei phones only but the company does aim to move the feature to the Huawei Watch 3, and more.

