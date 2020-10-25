Ignite signs MOU with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme to promote entrepreneurship

Ignite – National Technology Fund (INTF) of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) have signed a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of entrepreneurship in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Ignite–National Technology Fund of MOITT & Aga Khan Rural Support Programme signed an MOU in Karachi today to promote entrepreneurship across Pakistan through tailored business support services in the shape of financial/ technical assistance to start-ups,small/growing businesses. pic.twitter.com/jGsDXybLfK — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) October 24, 2020

The Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, CEO Ignite Syed Junaid Imam graced the ceremony with their presence. The CEO of Aga Khan Foundation Mr. Akhtar Iqbal and General Manager of AKRSP Mr. Jamil Uddin Hisam were also present on the occasion.

The MoU entails the provision of tailored business support services in the form of financial as well as technical assistance to startups and small businesses in the area. Both Ignite and AKRSP are non-profit organizations. AKRSP works to improve the quality of life in the Gilgit-Baltistan region whereas Ignite is a technology fund for startups especially towards improving the lives of disabled people.

This is a huge step from the government to bring rural areas like Gilgit-Baltistan inside the digital Economy. This is not the only initiative for the region as SCO has also started working on Software Technology Parks in the region.

It is very important to bring Gilgit within the digital economy as Pakistan does not lack any talent. Only the right opportunities at the right time.

