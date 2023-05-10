Imran Khan’s Arrest: Social Media,Internet Service Suspended: Amidst Violence In Pakistan

As the news arrived about Imran Khan’s Arrest, the interior ministry instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block mobile broadband services and other social media platforms nationwide.

Social media, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other mainstream platforms, also witnessed disruptions in different parts of the country.

On Tuesday, after the news circulated about Imran Khan’s Arrest, social media immediately started displaying clips of violence in different parts of the country, after which mobile broadband services were blocked in the country.

When the services of Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube got blocked, people became more offended as they found them unavailable.

According to the sources, “When social media aired clips of unwarranted episodes in different parts of the country, the services of Twitter and YouTube started witnessing disruptions around 8 pm in other regions.

As per the outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, users needed help logging in to their accounts on all three big social media platforms. This means that users were unable to post or view any news feed.

However, independent journalists, bloggers, and vloggers also flagged the social media disruption. As soon as the video got viral prime minister’s dramatic arrest, much paramilitary personnel grabbed Mr.Khan and whisked him away to an armored vehicle.

Later, the video shared by PTI’s Twitter handles was massively shared along with calls to supporters to come out on the streets and protest against the action done by the Rangers.

Moreover, many smartphone users are also complaining and offensive about their WhatsApp, which is not working on desktops and cellphones. On the other hand, internet service could be faster for many nationwide users.

The unusual suspension of social media platforms and slower internet speed came soon after workers and followers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held countrywide protests in favor of party chairman Imran Khan’s Arrest in Al-Qadir Trust.





In addition, as per Islamabad police, he has an allegation that Bharia Town allotted land costs millions and billions to the Al-Qadir trust, owned by Mr.Khan and his wife.

On Tuesday, Rangers arrested the Chairman PTI leader and the former prime minister. From the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premise: acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

Subsequently, PTI workers protest in several cities nationwide, including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near the nursery area. They threw stones and sticks and set fire to police vehicles. In addition, they tore down the street lights and damaged a bus.

Besides, protestors were so angry that they caused damage to public property in many cities.

