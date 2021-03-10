In a historic first, India to get US Armed drones valued at $3 billion

As per a report by Bloomberg, India is all set to approve a $3 billion purchase of 30 MQ-9B Predator drones manufactured by San Diego-based General Atomics in a bid to counter its neighbors – China and Pakistan. The move is meant to boost the country’s land and sea defenses and dramatically improve its military capabilities since the drones it has as of now can only be used for surveillance.

According to the report, the US company’s sale of drones to India comes when India is partnering with the US to counter China. “India is emerging as a strategic defense partner for the U.S., particularly in countering Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean and some areas of Southeast Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is in the midst of a 10-year, $250 billion military modernization”, the report says.

The MQ-9B drone is highly advanced and will give the Indian forces an edge over their rivals. According to the report, “MQ-9B drone can fly for about 48 hours and carry a payload of about 1,700 kilograms (3,700 pounds). It will give the Indian Navy the ability better to monitor Chinese warships in the southern Indian Ocean and equip the army to engage targets along the disputed India-Pakistan border in the Himalayas.”

