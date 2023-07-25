Indian Stock Market Ends Winning Streak as IT Stocks Tumble

Indian stock market experienced a setback on Friday, marking an end to their impressive six-day winning streak. The decline was primarily driven by a sharp drop in information technology (IT) stocks, triggered by a disappointing revenue outlook from leading software services provider Infosys. As a result, both the Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex closed lower, recording losses of 1.17% to 19,745 and 1.31% to 66,684.26, respectively. Despite this downturn, the benchmarks managed to extend their gains for the fourth consecutive week, with each rising nearly 1%.

The IT sector bore the brunt of the market decline, plummeting by 4.09%, and Infosys emerged as the major contributor to the downturn, witnessing a staggering 8% decrease in its stock value. The company had announced a 10.9% rise in profit for the June quarter just a day before, but its optimism was dampened as it slashed its full-year revenue growth outlook, citing reduced tech spending. Market analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities noted that Infosys’ guidance cut was not an isolated event but rather indicative of a broader slowdown in the sector, particularly in key verticals.

Apart from the IT blow, consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever also faced a setback, witnessing a decline of 3.67% after failing to meet the profit expectations for the June quarter due to higher costs. Even the heavyweight stock Reliance Industries experienced a dip of 3.10% ahead of its June quarter results announcement. Global brokerage Macquarie downgraded the stock, shifting its rating from “neutral” to “underperform,” citing unfavorable valuations.

The decline in the Indian equities followed an impressive run of six consecutive sessions of gains, during which the benchmarks reached new record highs. However, experts suggested that the short-term outlook for the market was overbought, leading to some profit booking at higher levels. Shrikant Chouhan, the head of research (retail) at Kotak Securities, highlighted this cautious sentiment.

Despite the broader market downturn, there were a few standout performers. Larsen & Toubro, a major engineering and construction company, saw a notable gain of 3.88%, reaching a fresh record high after securing a significant construction order worth 70 billion rupees. Additionally, the company was considering a proposal for a buyback of equity shares and special dividends, further adding to investors’ confidence.

Furthermore, Union Bank of India experienced a considerable surge of nearly 4%, leading to a 0.25% uptick in public sector banks’ overall performance, thanks to its impressive June-quarter profit results.

Looking ahead, market participants are likely to closely monitor the developments in the IT sector, particularly the performance and guidance of other major players, to gauge the broader impact on the industry. Any further signs of weakness in client spending or a prolonged slowdown could potentially weigh down on the overall market sentiment. Moreover, investors will keenly await the June quarter results of other major companies, as corporate earnings play a crucial role in influencing market direction.

The regulatory environment and government policies will also be under scrutiny. Any positive developments or policy announcements aimed at bolstering economic growth and supporting businesses could serve as catalysts for the market to regain momentum. On the other hand, any adverse changes or uncertainties in policies may lead to cautiousness among investors.

Amidst these market fluctuations, long-term investors are advised to remain focused on their investment strategies and financial goals. Volatility is an inherent characteristic of the stock market, and it is essential to avoid making impulsive decisions based on short-term fluctuations. Diversification across different sectors and asset classes can provide a buffer against market volatility and help mitigate risks.

Overall, the Indian stock market’s performance will be influenced by a multitude of factors in the coming days, ranging from global economic trends to domestic policy decisions. Investors will need to stay vigilant and well-informed to navigate the ever-changing market dynamics successfully.

Indian shares faced a setback on Friday, primarily due to the disappointing performance of the IT sector, especially Infosys. Despite this decline, the market’s overall upward trend for the fourth consecutive week indicated underlying resilience. Investors remained cautious due to concerns about the sector’s slowdown and potential overvaluation in some stocks, while some specific companies managed to outperform and generate positive sentiments in an otherwise challenging market environment.

