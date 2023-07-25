OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches an Eyeball Scanning Crypto Coin

Named ‘World Coin’, the cryptocurrency project is giving people digital coins in exchange for a scan of their eyeballs

Do you happen to have an eyeball and want to make a quick buck? Well, we suggest you look into Worldcoin.

Launched by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency project that is literally giving out digital coins to people in exchange for a simple scan of their eyeballs, lining up thousands of people willing to get a scan on the launch day.

Sam Altman, who is also the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, says that the initiative will help confirm whether someone is a robot or a human, distinguishing the two.

“Worldcoin could drastically increase economic opportunity, scale a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online while preserving privacy,” he added.

Creators of the Worldcoin say that their currency could also pave the way for an AI-funded universal basic income, which is a set amount of income regularly given to each citizen, however plans still seem unclear.

Worldcoin’s first step however is to scan as many eyeballs as possible and the organization is stepping fast towards its goals and has added almost 2 million people into its crypto database.

A majority of the people signed up onto the project belong to Europe, India and southern Africa, getting none from the US since the company is still facing regulatory issues in its own region.

Currently priced at $0.01769709 per token, World Coin offers around 25 free Worldcoin tokens to each user that goes through the eyeball scanning process.

According to recent statements, Worldcoin plans on setting up over 1,500 Orbs in different locations around the globe. Would you be willing to get an eyeball scan if you see one?

