iPhone 14 Series is Now Available in a New Yellow Color

The new yellow color will be an addition to the current five colors, which are the midnight, starlight, red , blue, and purple

Apple has just announced the iPhone color of the year and for the color for this year is the unexpected but vibrant yellow. A perfect follow up from last year’s green iPhone, the yellow iPhone has a great look and shine.

The back glass panel on the iPhone has a bright yellow color that is a blend of both iPhone 11’s light yellow and the iPhone XR’s deep yellow color. The back panel also has amazing reflective properties, a lot of credit for which goes to the yellow color itself.

When taking a detailed look at the iPhone, you would find that the aluminum frame on the phone also has a bright yellow color similar to the special iPhone X color. This is something that’s not usually seen in other versions.

While the color offering this year has a great look, it will not be available in the iPhone 14 Pro models, but will only be available in standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The new yellow color will be an addition to the current five colors, which are midnight, starlight, red , blue, and purple.

Like each year, the color of the year model will only feature a change in color, but will have the same hardware and software as all other models.

Alongside the iPhone 14, Apple is also releasing some amazing new silicone phone cases for all iPhone 14 models. The colors available in the $49 phone cases include Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.

Read more:

NCCPL Creates Mobile App For Investor Verification