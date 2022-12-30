IT Minister Wants the Upcoming 5G Auction to be Affordable and Business Friendly

e

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Amin-ul-Haque while talking about the arrival of 5G technology said that the upcoming 5G auction should be low cost and industry friendly.

The Federal Minister also revealed that the IT Minister calls a meeting after every two weeks so that they can keep updated with the 5G internet launch in Pakistan and make sure that all steps being taken are at the top level.

“I wish the 5G auction is industry-friendly. If we can’t make the spectrum free, the price should be reduced,” said Mr. Haque, while expressing his wish to make the 5G auctions more business-friendly.

Mr. Haque last announced 5G to release around July 2023, he now announced that the government’s top priority is 5G technology and it is underway for deployment in major cities by 2023.

“The world is moving towards 5G and 6G. If we don’t switch to 5G soon, it will be a big loss,” said Mr. Haque while emphasizing on the importance of 5G internet in Pakistan.

Speaking about 5G launch in Pakistan, the federal IT Minister said that the preparations for sustainable technological growth is vital for Pakistan’s digitalization. He also added that everything is currently dependent upon the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

