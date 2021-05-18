News, Technology

IT Ministry is spending Rs.30 billion on Internet & connectivity projects in the less developed areas

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 34 sec read>

At a high-level virtual meeting held at the Ministry of Information Technology on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, member countries were briefed regarding the IT Ministry’s plans. The meeting was informed that under the Ministry of IT, several projects worth over Rs. 30 billion are being implemented to provide mobile phone connections and internet services in under-served and un-served areas of the country. 

The participants were also told of the various policies approved by the cabinet to fulfil the Digital Pakistan Vision by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. ITU members praised Pakistan’s efforts and assured cooperation. Various programs and policies are being launched to connect the Pakistani people to the digital world. 

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui chaired the meeting. Various IT officials were present on occasion. Member Telecom briefed the meeting on the steps taken so far for the progress of Telecommunication in Pakistan.

