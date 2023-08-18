IT Ministry Plans to Train 15,000 Pakistanis in New and Specialized Technologies

Enrolling under the “Capacity Building of IT Industry in Specialization Technologies & Platforms,” the 15,000 students will be trained for complex technologies like BlockChain, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

The Federal Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) has announced plans of training 15,000 Pakistanis in a number of different new and specialized technologies.

Enrolling under the MoITT ‘Capacity Building of IT Industry in Specialization Technologies & Platforms’ program, the 15,000 students, which includes youth and women will learn complex modern technologies including BlockChain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, e-health, BPO, e-agriculture and more.

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an attached department of the MoITT, is currently in consultation with IT academia and industry experts, who will select and narrow down technologies that are demanded in the international and local markets.

Total costs to train the 15000 students stands somewhere around Rs. 2,000 million, with Rs. 1,000 million already allocated by the Government of Pakistan as the first stage of the training program commences.

According to details, the program will produce 300 master trainers, who will train on different industry demanded technologies such as blockchain, cloud computing etc. These master trainers will then assist industry in HR development programs, curriculum and training.

A high level project steering committee including members from the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), and other stakeholders, will be responsible for all ground work including selection of training partners, trainers, selection of training courses, and their durations.

The program before it reaches the second stage will also conduct an industry wide survey, which will help determine demand for skilled workforce and respective technologies. Survey results will then act as a metric for selection of firms and training programs, with IT firms even given the option to participate in programs online.

2500 out of 15,000 trainees who complete their training successfully will get a 3-month internship in IT companies, receiving a Rs. 25,000 monthly stipend and possibly job opportunities in the future.

Read more: