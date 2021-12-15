News, Shopping

JazzCash introduces digital-first shopping experience AlaCart powered by TCS

One of Pakistan’s leading fintech JazzCash has introduced a unique digital-first shopping experience AlaCart powered by TCS on its mobile app, allowing users to purchase products and pay using their JazzCash accounts.

JazzCash consumers across Pakistan will have access to a vast array of products, and leveraging upon the fully digital and physical infrastructure of the country’s largest logistics provider, TCS, these products will be delivered right at their doorstep. This will also enable m-commerce in semi-urban and far-flung areas – an underlying goal of the partnership. In first, both companies have jointly developed an escrow system to ensure stringent protection on all consumer transactions, and will transparently manage consumer and vendor interactions.

Building on JazzCash’s existing retail businesses, partners, merchants, vendors, and Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the collaboration brings some of Pakistan’s most well-known and loved brands across several industries, including smartphones and tablets, electronics and appliances, furniture, fashion and lifestyle to deliver true value to the Pakistani shopper.

“Through JazzCash AlaCart, we intend to promote local m-commerce by reaching a previously untapped segment with secure transactions. This partnership will improve the digital shopping experience with strategic merchant partnerships, innovative technology, real-time online transactions, and user convenience,” commented Murtaza Ali, interim CEO JazzCash.

“As the leading player providing platform solutions to manage end-to-end supply chains for m-commerce, we are proud to enable JazzCash AlaCart to enhance our ecosystem. We strongly believe in our mission to drive seamless mobility, inclusion and convenience for our consumers across physical and digital services and collaborating with like-minded partners accelerates delivery,” commented Harris Jamali, CEO TCS.

JazzCash and TCS aim to work together to empower communities, local brands, products, and end consumers to reliably engage in commerce, no matter where they are in the country, and reduce barriers to entry for businesses to serve consumers nationwide.

TCS brings nearly four decades of unrivaled expertise in delivering trust, underpinned by the largest and most dynamic infrastructure to drive end-to-end supply chain management including fulfillment and last-mile delivery with native payment enablement.

