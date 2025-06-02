By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
June 2025 Major Video Game Releases What To Expect

June 2025 video game releases might just make this a landmark month for gamers. This is not half of the good news: June is also earmarked for the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, bringing its own set of news games.



On June 10, MindsEye launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Developed by Build A Rocket Boy, led by former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies, this sci-fi thriller explores themes of AI and climate change within a sprawling open-world setting.

However, five days before that, the Nintendo Switch 2 debuts on June 5, accompanied by a robust lineup of titles. Leading the charge is Mario Kart World, introducing open-world tracks and 24-player races, a significant expansion for the franchise . Other notable releases include Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Street Fighter 6, all optimized for the new console.

PlayStation 5 users can look forward to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, releasing on June 26. Directed by Hideo Kojima, the sequel continues the narrative of Sam Porter Bridges, with new characters and expanded gameplay mechanics.



Remedy Entertainment’s FBC: Firebreak arrives on June 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As a multiplayer spin-off set in the Control universe, it offers a cooperative PvE experience within the enigmatic Oldest House.

Additionally, Split Fiction makes its way to the Switch 2 on June 5. This cooperative adventure game has already garnered acclaim on other platforms for its innovative storytelling and gameplay.

June 2025 video game releases will also chart the release of several other titles. Dune: Awakening (June 10), Stellar Blade (June 11), The Alters (June 13), Gex Trilogy (June 16), and Persona 5: The Phantom X (June 26).

AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

