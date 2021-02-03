Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s WhatsApp account got hacked

The WhatsApp hacking spree is continuing, and the latest victim is a Supreme Court judge whose WhatsApp account got hacked. Justice Qazi Faez Isa had previously been in the spotlight for many known reasons and had requested security for himself and his family members. While that end may have been resolved, cyber security is another angle where he should also have requested help, in essence from the FIA.

In a statement shared by Supreme Court of Pakistan,

It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked and there is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship’s number to anyone with ulterior motives, therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false.

As of right now, it is not clear whether the mobile phone has been recovered or not but the WhatsApp hacking scene has been making waves all across social media. Previously the privacy policy updates and due to malware links, Signal has gained more than 7.5 million users globally at the expense of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp hack is pretty simple in question. If someone asks you to send a PIN code you received, that’s actually your WhatsApp OTP. Don’t share it with ANYONE and you will be safe no matter how many times anyone requests it.