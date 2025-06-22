Kp Cabinet Approves Rs3 2 Billion Expansion For Peshawar Brt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet has approved several key proposals, including the purchase of new buses for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Peshawar, institutional mergers, and pension fund expansion.







The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has given the green light for the acquisition of 50 additional diesel-hybrid buses for the Peshawar BRT system, with an estimated cost of Rs. 3.2 billion.

This decision, taken during the 34th cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, follows rising demand for public transport and the recent expansion of BRT routes from six to eight.

TransPeshawar’s fleet initially included 220 buses, with 24 more added in 2022. The new approval will raise the total number of operational buses to 294, improving passenger capacity and route coverage across the city.







The cabinet also sanctioned the merger of ZamungKor campuses located in Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, and the Girls Campus in Peshawar, into the main autonomous institute in Peshawar.

Currently, the main ZamungKor facility accommodates 600 children, while the merging campuses serve 425 more. This unification under the Annual Development Plan Scheme aims to streamline operations and centralize services for state-supported children.

The cabinet approved an agreement with Pak Qatar Asset Management. It is now the 13th asset management company under the Contributory Provident Fund Rules, 2022. This move supports KP’s ongoing pension reforms. The reform program began in 2015. It aims to modernize retirement planning and asset management for government employees.

Public Services Law Updated for Greater Efficiency

Amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Act, 2014, were also passed during the session. These changes aim to improve service delivery and responsiveness of government departments to public needs.

The KP cabinet’s recent approvals indicate a multi-pronged strategy to address urban transport pressures, streamline child welfare institutions, and strengthen financial governance. As the BRT system expands and ZamungKor consolidates its campuses, the provincial government appears focused on both physical infrastructure and institutional reform.