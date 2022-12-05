Local Phone Manufacturing in Pakistan is Reaching New Heights

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported that local manufacturing plants have been quite successful and have manufactured about 18.14 million phone handsets, that too in the first 10 months, from January to October 2022 as compared to 1.29 million commercially imported phones handsets.

In just the month of October, local manufacturing plants were able to assemble about 1.44 million mobile phones handsets, making it a great milestone for local manufacturing in Pakistan.

Now taking a look over the calendar of last year, the amount of mobile phones manufactured by the local manufacturing plants was 24.66 million mobile phone handsets.

If we compare the data of both years, which were 2021 and 2020, it can clearly be spotted that a significant increase of 88 percent showed up in 2021. As the number of mobile phone handsets which were manufactured in 2020 was just 13.5 million.

About 10.26 million mobile phone handsets were commercially imported in the year 2021. On the other hand the number of commercially imported mobile phone handsets in 2020 stood at 24.51 million.

Now coming towards the number of mobile phone import registrations, which suffered negative impacts in October 2022 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. A solid number of 56.06 percent negative growth was noted. In consideration to this, last year in the same month October 2021 $149.712 million was recorded.

The Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) has remained very fortunate in its implementation.

The conductive government policies, which included mobile manufacturing policy has also been successful enough so far in creating improving conditions for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

