Major Tech Event “Tech Spring 2023” Postponed Due To The Economic Crisis

As we know high economic crisis in Pakistan has badly affected every sector and field. Due to budget constraints and the economic conditions of Pakistan, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications decided to postponed a significant tech event for the IT and tech industry, which had to take place in the coming month.

The major tech event, “Spring Pakistan,” had to take place in March at Expo Centre Lahore.

According to the sources, the Ministry of IT and the tech industry have stopped the registrations of the companies for the event. As per the Ministry, the entire event will be rescheduled soon.

The IT ministry officials have confirmed the news about the postponement of the event Tech Spring 2023. As per the official, the decision was taken, and the event postponed due to the ITCN Asia 2023.

Therefore, the entire event is postponed which was a part of the coming month after Ramadan.

Moreover, the Ministry of IT and tech industry earlier decided to arrange a 3-day mega event for branding Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sector at Expo Centre Lahore in March 2023. Pakistan’s Software Export Boards (PSEP) and Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) was responsible for the entire setup of this event.

Though, the process of registration took p;ace and according to that foreign delegates were so much interested in the event

The Ministry of IT and the tech industry had grand plans to organize this event; therefore, they booked all three floors of Expo Center Lahore. This event will help develop Pakistan’s tech sector and will also help attract foreign IT sector as well.

According to the schedule, the days decided for the event were the 16th to 18th of March 2023.

As the news revealed, all three halls divided into startup booths, fintech, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, cyber security blockchain, the internet of things, and other section for events. Now the team has informed the expo center authority to cancel the booking for Halls after the decision got approved.

However, the objective behind the mega event was to showcase the brand and talent of Pakistan’s IT and Telecommunication sector.

In the past few years, Pakistan’s tech industry has constantly been growing and has developed the potential with the 2nd fastest-growing freelancing market in the world. Pakistan has become a hub of more than 600,000 IT professionals, 25,000 IT graduates and engineers annually, and 231 HEC-recognised universities.

The news revealed that Pakistan Software Export Board(PSEB) is facing budget problems and an economic crisis. The government has not released the stage-allocated budget for PSEB. Due to this reason, it has stopped working on essential projects.

Alas, the postponement of Tech Spring 2023 is also interlinked with this issue.

