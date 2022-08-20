Malaysian Government Is Planning on Offering Courses In Pakistan

Malaysia and Pakistan always have had a good relationship with each other in the government and on the public level. The Malaysian government has always supported Pakistan in all ways they could, whether be it in the form of aid for floods in Pakistan or the student scholarships for Pakistani students in Malaysia. Malaysia has once again stepped forward in order to help the Pakistani nation by providing them with modern skills.

On 19 August 2022, the Malaysian High Commissioner Deddy Faisal Ahmed Shah, announced in front of the High Commission of Malaysia that he is planning on providing courses for students of Pakistan with modern and advanced skills in different sectors like Trade, Technology, Industry, Agriculture, Economy, Education, Environment, and Diplomacy.

The meeting was hosted for the former members of MTCP(Malaysia Technical Cooperation Programme), and there were 92 ex-members of the cooperation attending this meeting. The meeting was overall a success and all the participants liked the positive vision and plans of Faisal regarding Pakistan and its well-being.

While addressing the former members of MTCP, Faisal said that he would love to take insights from them and was sure that they could help him in this regard.

“Hopefully the MTCP participants would utilize the knowledge and experience to further contribute to the betterment of Pakistan”.

Faisal Ahmed Shah has a firm intention of educating the working class of Pakistan, especially government officials so that they can provide the best services for Pakistan and ultimately make the country progress. He also plans to offer more human capacity-building and technical assistance courses to Pakistan in the future.

A total of 60 courses are offered in the local training institutes and international development partner hubs which can help Pakistani professionals in all the given fields of advanced careers. Faisal mentioned that this would benefit the current and future relations of both countries and would want to see Pakistan as a friend in the long run.

This initiative is beneficial for Malaysia as well, as it is the confirmation of the bilateral trading between the two countries. Last year the bilateral trade went through a sharp growth of 36% from all the previous year and total goods of $1.9 billion were traded between Malaysia and Pakistan. But whatever the reason is behind the initiative is, one thing is for sure Pakistan’s official sector will grow from this and would prove to be beneficial for the country in the long run.