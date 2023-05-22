Meta Gets a Record Breaking $1.3 Billion Fine for Sharing European Data With US

It was reported that Meta was transferring EU user data across the Atlantic despite being ordered to stop back in October 2022 thus resulting in a record breaking $1.3 billion fine

The parent company to Facebook and Instagram, Meta, has just received a record breaking $1.3 billion fine from the European Union after the company was found transferring user data across the Atlantic despite being ordered to stop back in October 2022.

According to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), Meta has been fined under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and met such a massive fine because it has been ignoring previous orders and warnings by the European Union.

Following the EDPB’s binding dispute resolution decision, Meta Platforms Ireland Limited was issued a 1.2 billion euro fine as a result of an inquiry into its Facebook service by the Irish DPA – the largest GDPR fine to date! Read all about it here: https://t.co/ti4iFMm73M pic.twitter.com/iJnKZNMp1x — EDPB (@EU_EDPB) May 22, 2023

This $1.3 billion fine on Meta is the first EU Data Protection Board fine that has crossed the billion mark, with the second highest fine now being €746 million fine against Amazon in 2021.

In its most recent statement about the case, Meta revealed that it would now file an appeal against the decision, while also filing an appeal against the “unjustified and unnecessary fine”.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), an organization working closely with the European Union has been studying Meta’s transfer of EU’s data since 2020 and the commision found that Meta has failed to “address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects”.

“Meta’s breach is very serious since it concerns transfers that are systematic, repetitive, and continuous,” said EDPB chair, Andrea Jelinek.

“Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive. The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organizations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences,” she added.

