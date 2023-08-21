Meta Might Launch a Threads Web Version this Week

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is working towards launching a web version for Threads, while also improving search feature on the platform

After almost two months of a successful launch, Meta has decided to introduce a web version for Threads, and it might release early into this week. Once live, the web version might help Meta regain traction on Threads, which has reportedly lost nearly 80% of its daily active users.

While multimedia-driven social media platforms are less fancied on the web, users actually like using microblogging platforms on the web. Statistics show that Twitter has an average visit duration of 11 minutes for its web version.

A competitor to micro-blogging platforms such as Twitter and Mastodon, Threads can expect some great results with its web version, but it’s not only the web version that the company has occupied itself with, it has other plans as well.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company is working towards launching a web version for Threads, while also improving search features on the platform.

Improving search should definitely be a first for Threads, which currently only allows users to search usernames, making the whole search function seem restrictive.

Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram has also been posting updates, a Threads post from earlier this week which says that “Meta had been testing an early version (Threads Web) internally for a week or two, but that it needs some work,” before a wide release.

Threads, when analyzed on the development aspect, seems to have been developed and launched in a haste, allegedly to capture the market gap that was left after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Well, things did go as planned and Threads had 100 million users within days of its launch, but the growth started to derail soon.

Meta is now working towards adding newer features into Threads, with some of the recent ones being a follow feed and the ability to verify a link with your Mastodon profile.

