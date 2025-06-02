Microsoft Signs Landmark Union Agreement With Game Testers

Microsoft has reached a tentative first union contract with quality assurance (QA) workers at its subsidiary, ZeniMax Media.







This marks Microsoft’s first union agreement in the United States, representing a significant shift in labor relations within the gaming sector.

The journey began in 2022 when around 300 QA testers at ZeniMax announced their intent to unionize under the Communications Workers of America (CWA). The group, known as ZeniMax Workers United-CWA, includes members from CWA Locals 2100, 2108, and 6215.

After nearly two years of persistent negotiations, both sides have agreed on a tentative deal that now awaits a ratification vote on June 20. In the meantime, contract explanation meetings are being held to ensure all members fully understand the agreement’s scope.







Key Contract Gains

The proposed contract delivers a number of groundbreaking improvements, including:

A 13.5% across-the-board pay raise set to take effect on July 1

New minimum salaries for QA testers

Protections against arbitrary dismissal

Formal grievance procedures

A crediting policy to ensure QA workers are properly acknowledged for their work

An agreement on the ethical implementation of AI in the workplace

According to Bloomberg, these gains represent a robust shift in how Microsoft’s gaming division values its workers, both in terms of compensation and recognition.

Voices Behind the Movement

Union members and leaders have been vocal about the significance of the agreement.

“This is a monumental victory for all current video game workers and for those that come after,” said Page Branson, a QA tester and bargaining committee member.

Jessee Leese, another committee member, emphasized the broader impact:

“Our first contract is an invitation for video game professionals everywhere to take action. We’re the ones who make these games, and we’ll be the ones to set new standards for fair treatment.”

CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. highlighted the broader implications of the deal:

“Whether it’s having a say about the use of AI in the workplace, fighting for significant wage increases and fair crediting policies, or protecting workers from retaliation, our members have raised the bar.”

A Growing Union Presence at Microsoft

Though ZeniMax’s QA team was the first to unionize under Microsoft, they are no longer alone. Over 2,000 Microsoft video game employees have since joined the CWA, supported by a neutrality agreement that allows workers to freely choose union representation without interference.

Nick Riddle, President of CWA Local 2100, called the agreement “a win for us all,” while Johnny Brown of Local 2108 and Alex Doblado of Local 6215 celebrated the collective strength that made this achievement possible.

Union leaders believe this agreement is just the beginning.

“This tentative agreement reflects workers’ deep commitment to equity and respect,” said Johnny Brown.

Mike Davis, CWA District 2-13 Vice President, sees this as a springboard:

“Their hard work has laid the foundation for what’s next at Microsoft. This is just the beginning.”

Echoing that sentiment, CWA District 6 Vice President Derrick Osobase stated:

“No matter how complex or powerful the employer may seem, collective action works.”

As the video game industry continues to grow in scope and influence, this contract sets a powerful precedent for labor rights and corporate accountability. What started as a bold move by a few hundred QA testers may now serve as a blueprint for industry-wide transformation, driven by the very people who bring games to life.