Milkar.com brings a unified platform for volunteer work in Pakistan

Volunteer work is pretty common in countries like the US or Canada especially around the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas where they arrange food and necessities for thousands of people. Unfortunately, Pakistan lacks such organizations that offer volunteer work easily.

We’re not saying that they don’t exist but it is increasingly difficult to find them and then register for them and take part in volunteer activities.

Milkar.com is a project that aims to remove all of these barriers by making a unified platform where social welfare organizations as well as other organizations can list themselves. The people can register on the platform and search for the activities that require a volunteer and register for the particular activity. It’s as simple as that.

We started https://t.co/1uGuFWbt0i with a dream to build a platform where volunteers can connect with good causes and organisations. In just 3 months, milkar has grown to over 70 partner organisations and thousands of volunteers. Join our mission! pic.twitter.com/GoO538ZSVD — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) November 19, 2020

Milkar.com has already partnered with more than 70 organizations including WWF-Pakistan, SOS children’s village, Akhuwat Foundation among many others. They have already received more than 2700 volunteers and have organized 50+ activities.

If you want to be a part of the community aiming to make the world better than they found it, then just head to the website and get yourself registered.

Heather French Henry once said, “Volunteering is at the very core of being a human. No one has made it through life without someone else’s help.”

