Multiple NUST departments closed over COVID-19 cases

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, has finally fallen victim to the Corona Virus as multiple departments have been closed by the District Health Office (DHO), Islamabad. The notification was issued by the DHO on 7th November 2020 (Saturday) after confirmed cases were found in the 3 departments of NUST.

The sealed departments include the Department of MS Agriculture, the Department of Mechanical Engineering (SMME), and the Department of Civil Engineering (NICE). However, according to NUST’s website, they don’t even offer a Master’s degree in Agriculture which has left some students baffled. It is believed that there may have been some mistake in the description of the departments since NUST has itself announced that it will only be closing down the two departments i.e. SMME and NICE for one week over the Corona Virus outbreak.

Attention students of SMME and NICE! In a bid to control the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, all UG and PG classes of SMME & NICE will be conducted in Distance Learning (DL) mode initially for one week – from November 9-13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/u9LoFfU8jA — NUST (@Official_NUST) November 7, 2020

The students of NUST have been reporting that there are a lot more cases in NUST in even more departments than the DHO has closed down.

there have been reported cases in SNS too, kindly look into this (faculty and students)

probably the authorities are not adequately informed — Taha Nasir (@tahanasir97) November 7, 2020

Students have even reported that there are cases in hostels and action should be taken immediately however NUST has not issued any notification regarding hostels.

Departments are sealed but students are spreading Covid in Hostels — 🙂 (@Zainshk_07) November 7, 2020

Universities have been seeing outbreaks of the Corona Virus as multiple institutions have been closed to mitigate the spread of the Corona Virus. International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was also closed down a week ago over the same issue.

Image Source: DHO Islamabad, NUST

