Multiple NUST departments closed over COVID-19 cases

NUST
 

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, has finally fallen victim to the Corona Virus as multiple departments have been closed by the District Health Office (DHO), Islamabad. The notification was issued by the DHO on 7th November 2020 (Saturday) after confirmed cases were found in the 3 departments of NUST.

notifNSUT.jpg

The sealed departments include the Department of MS Agriculture, the Department of Mechanical Engineering (SMME), and the Department of Civil Engineering (NICE). However, according to NUST’s website, they don’t even offer a Master’s degree in Agriculture which has left some students baffled. It is believed that there may have been some mistake in the description of the departments since NUST has itself announced that it will only be closing down the two departments i.e. SMME and NICE for one week over the Corona Virus outbreak.

The students of NUST have been reporting that there are a lot more cases in NUST in even more departments than the DHO has closed down.

Students have even reported that there are cases in hostels and action should be taken immediately however NUST has not issued any notification regarding hostels.

Universities have been seeing outbreaks of the Corona Virus as multiple institutions have been closed to mitigate the spread of the Corona Virus. International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was also closed down a week ago over the same issue.

Image Source: DHO Islamabad, NUST

