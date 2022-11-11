Musk First Email To Twitter Staff Announces The End Of Remote Work

The new Twitter boss Elon Musk expects employees to work at least 40 hours in the office.

The new boss requires subscriptions to account for half of the revenue .

The Twitter boss, Elon Musk, emailed his employees for the first time to prepare for “difficult times ahead”. Moreover, in an email, he also notified to ban remote work unless he approved it. The new boss came up with the new policies and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about the economic outlook. He knows how it affects an advertising-dependable company like Twitter. The new rules expect employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week.

As we know, Elon Musk has taken over the ownership of Twitter. However, it’s been around two weeks of his leadership, and during this period, he has fired roughly half its workforce and most of its executive suite. Not only this, but the new boss has upped the price for the Twitter blue subscription to $8 and attached user verification to it. On Wednesday, in an email, Musk told his workers that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter’s revenue.

Previously, during and after the pandemic, Twitter had established permanent work-from-home arrangements for its workers. However, many workers had initially been pushed to remote work due to the pandemic. Elon mentioned that he wanted all the office employees and would not promote remote work. According to Elon, he is totally against remote work and would only allow exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Elon has brought strict policies for Twitter employees to get productive results. He owns his strategy and work policies. He has also eliminated “days of rest” from the Twitter staff calendar. The cutoff of the rest day shows another sign of Musk’s impatience with twitter’s existing work culture.

No doubt, the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed, Musk wrote in an email. In a separate email, he added that, over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified trolls/spams/bots.

