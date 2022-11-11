Musk Hints Towards a Twitter Bankruptcy as More and More Executives Quit

Just yesterday Twitter’s Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner tweeted that she has decided to leave the newly acquired tech giant and is now going to pursue her career in another technology firm

The newly crowned owner of Twitter ‘Elon Musk’ was reportedly warning about the app’s bankruptcy as many of the company’s senior executives leave their jobs.

On Nov 10th, Elon Musk raised a new concern which revolves around the possibility of bankruptcy of the social media platform Twitter. He raised this concern after many of the trusted senior employees left their jobs from Twitter.

Musk at his first mass call with team members of Twitter stated that he could not rule out this bankruptcy.

According to the Bloomberg News, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion – a deal that credit experts say has left Twitter’s finances in a precarious position.

Earlier this day in the first company wide email Elon Musk has warned about Twitter not being able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn” if it fails to boost the subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income.

In the list of people who resigned, Yoel Roth is a prominent one. The employee previously oversaw Twitter’s response to combat hate speech, misinformation and spam on the service. He resigned on Thursday and refuses to comment on the topic.

In the recent tweet profile by Roth, he stated himself as the “former head of trust and safety” at the company, on Thursday.

Lea Kissner, another notable employee and the former Chief Information Security Officer at Twitter, wrote in her tweet that “I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter. I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I’m so proud of the privacy, security and IT teams and the work we’ve done”.

She added “I’m looking forward to figuring out what’s next, starting with my reviews for @USENIXsecurity.”

