Nadra Launches Eye Scanning Biometric Identification System

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has recently launched ‘IRIS’, which is an iris scanning or eye scanning biometric identification system that as reported by a Nadra spokesperson, will work in cohesion with other biometric identification systems such as the fingerprint and facial identification.

Speaking about the eye scanning biometric system, the Nadra spokesperson persistently mentioned the fact it is highly reliable and has an error margin that is almost non-existent, putting it amongst the list of the best biometric identification methods.

Iris scanning is a method that identifies people based on the unique patterns of the ring-shaped region that surrounds the pupil, the method is often confused with retina scans, which is another slower but 70 times more accurate verification method, often used in military applications.

While significantly cheaper than retina scanning, Iris scans can require a lot of materials but will definitely help Nadra establish a much safer verification system, allowing the organization to step up its security.

Adding onto the benefits of iris scans, the Nadra spokesperson mentioned that eye scans unlike many other verification methods are permanent means of identification; A child, who once registers his/her iris scans can continue to use it as a means of identification for their whole life.

Nadra has already been using the Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS) for most civilian identification systems, but will we be seeing a change soon?

