New York City Bans TikTok on all Government Issued Devices

Effective immediately, the new TikTok ban has left agencies with just 30 days to delete the application from all city-owned hardware

New York City has now added itself into the long list of governments who have imposed a ban on TikTok, accusing the application to be a threat to national security over its associations with the Chinese government.

Effective immediately, the new ban gives agencies a 30 day time period to make sure that the short-video application is deleted from all city-owned hardware.

Currently active in over 27 states including California, Washington and Utah, the ban of TikTok on state-owned devices was suggested to the New York City government by the NYC Cyber Command, a cyber threat reviewing authority for the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation.

According to details, the NYC Cyber Command has recommended banning the application from state devices after a thorough security review.

Non-state or federal organizations such as the US House of Representatives also issued a TikTok ban on government devices back in December, with the Biden government even asking TikTok to part ways with the Chinese government and exclude its ownership from the company.

While the Chinese government still owns a part of TikTok parent ByteDance, the company continues to deny any involvement in the breaching of sensitive data or information.

Testifying before Congress, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew calmly answered over 5 hours of questions from US lawmakers, trying to convince congress that the company would never leverage its application to retrieve data for the Chinese government.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” he said during the 5 hour congress session.

Read more: