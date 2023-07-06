OnePlus Nord3 With Better Specs That Gives Wonderful User Experience

After months of leaks, One Plus finally launched its hero mid-ranger for 2023, OnePlus Nord 3. The handset is embedded explicitly with high-tech specs that can beat its competitors. The device has several notable advancements compared to its predecessors, the Nord 2T, including a more extensive and better display, a more powerful chipset, and an enhanced battery.

Design And Display

The new Nord 3 contains a 6.74-inch display, upgraded from its previous version realized last year, having a 6.43-inch display. In addition, the unique advanced OLED panel supports a smooth 120 Hz 2,772 x1,240 screen refresh rate and HDR 10+ content. The handset promises a boost over the 6.4 inch, 90 Hz 180 p panel compared to its predecessor.

However, it also offers 80W wired fast charging; as per the company, it delivers a 60% charge in 15 minutes. The screen is mainly designed to support a rapid 1000 Hz touch response rate, ensuring stable and swift connections with the device.

Furthermore, the screen can provide an impressive 10-bit color depth for accurate color accuracy. It can also dynamically adjust its refresh rate within the range of 40 Hz to 120 Hz to save battery.

System And Software

The One Plus Nord 3 also offers a leap to MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, and it’s now available with up to 16 GB of RAM instead of last year’s 12 GB. This advanced upgraded chipset provides a substantial improvement in performance as well as efficiency.

The silicon chipset has 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, depending on the variant. In addition, the handset has ample storage options to facilitate the users with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, which offers a better storage capacity to store data, files, images, apps, and other media.

Camera

OnePlus Nord 3 offers a better camera option with a 50 MP Sony IMX 890 sensor with a 1/1.56 ” size and 1.0µm pixel pitch, accompanied by an optically-stabilized lens with an f/1.9 aperture. Well, if we talk about its camera hardware, it is the same as its previous version in specifications.

The device also features an 8 MP sensor for Ultrawide shots embedded with an f/2.3 aperture and a 120-degree field of view (pov). Moreover, a 2 MP macro camera is placed at the back of the device. At the front is an upgraded 16 MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery And Price

The OnePlus Nord 3 is famous because of its battery storage. It has a 500 mAh battery, an improved version of its predecessors.4,500 mAh capacity. The handset maintains the same 80W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can work for long nearly four years.

OnePlus Nord 3 is available in two colors: Misty Green and Tempest Gray. The base model features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The current price of the handset is €499.

However, for those searching for higher storage capacity, the variant with 16 GB and 256 GB is available for an additional €50.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Mali-G710 MC10

Mali-G710 MC10 OS : Android 13, Oxygen OS 13.1

: Android 13, Oxygen OS 13.1 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.74″ AMOLED with 1240 x 2772 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors, HDR10+

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB, 16 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 16 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1.0µm

: Colors: Misty Green, Tempest Gray

Misty Green, Tempest Gray Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W fast charging

