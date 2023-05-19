OpenAI Launches Official ChatGPT App For iOS Users

Since the launch of chatGPT, it has taken the world by storm. Now, chatGPT is going mobile. Recently, OpenAI has launched an official iOS app that enables users to access its popular AI chatbot on the go.

The new chatGPT will be free to use, free from ads, and will have many features to facilitate the user. Moreover, it will also allow users to input voice data. According to the company, it is initially limited to U.S. users at launch.

ChatGPT will be available with many new advanced features; the chatGPT app allows users to interact with an AI chatbot to ask questions without operating a traditional web search.

It also empowers users by offering advice, getting inspiration, learning, researching, writing, and much more. Previously, people faced issues regarding Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, and Apple’s lack of AI progress. At the same time, the new release enables more users to try chatGPT on their phones as their primary mobile assistant.

In contrast, the launch will undoubtedly impact Google, as the search engine today benefits from being the default search engine in Safari on Apple’s iPhone.

Amazingly, the app will first sync your history across devices through its web interface and will make it accessible to you. However, the app is also integrated with Whisper, an open-source speech recognition system to enable voice input.

In addition, those who chatGPT accounts can easily access GPT-4’s capabilities via this new app. The users can easily access the new features and updates, which hardly costs $20 per month for the upgraded features. It also enables access to chatGPT even during peak times.

According to the company, the rollout of the new modified app will take a start in the U.S. today. Whereas the company has planned to expand it to other countries in the ‘coming weeks.’ An Android version is also in process and announced as ‘ coming soon.’

Since the launch of chatGPT, big tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have been trying to incorporate the new app into their platforms. At the same time, Google and Microsoft are also integrating AI capabilities into their search engines.

On the other hand, chatGPT directly on mobile other than the search engine or browser could shake up the way people today use their handsets to search and connect with information.

However, the absence of ads in the OpenAI mobile app makes it more appealing than AI integrations in search apps. In its blog, OpenAI alludes to this and notes that users can receive immediate responses.

“Without sifting through ads or multiple results.” The statement is a subtle Jag at Bing’s partner, who is already using AI to power Bing chat and snubbing search engines.

In contrast, chatGPT’s app store description touts its free from ads, which makes it different and easier to sync the history and access the latest models from OpenAI.

The app was released just a few days after Google announced that Bard’s chatbot is now accessible in English and had been taken off the waitlist.

It has been observed that the demand for chatGPT and AI is high on iPhones. Research from app store intelligence provider data.ai found that the top 10 mobile AI apps are in total demand and have generated over $14 million in consumers. At the same time, daily consumer spending was about 11% over February.

