Pak-China Trade, Investment, and Technology Center Opens up in Shenzhen, China

Covering an area of 4,000 sqm, the center will act as a platform for commodity display, distribution channel development, and commercial liaison

The Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque attended the inauguration ceremony for the Pakistan-China Trade, Investment, and Technology Cooperation Centre opened in Shenzhen, China.

According to details, the Pak China center in Shenzhen is built to enhance trade cooperation by establishing both online and offline pavilions to increase the access of Pakistani products inside the Chinese markets.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque while speaking at the ceremony highlighted the great relations between Pakistan and China. He then went on to speak about Pakistan’s export potential, its products and sectors where they can be promoted in China.

Apart from that, the ambassador also went on to appreciate the role of Chinese partners in setting up the Pakistan-China Trade, Investment, and Technology Cooperation Centre. He also went on to say that this center will serve as a benchmark for win-win cooperation between the countries, while also adding that this model will be replicated in other provinces of China as well.

Once the inauguration ceremony came to a stop, Ambassador Moin ul Haque sat down in a round table conference and discussed matters with Chinese representatives belonging from different sectors including chambers of commerce, and investment funds.

