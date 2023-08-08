PM Launches New Website That Lets You Search All Federal Laws of Pakistan

Named ‘Pakistan Code’, the Digital Federal Law searching tool is also available as apps on the Android and Apple Store

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, ‘Shahbaz Sharif’, has recently launched a new law searching tool that lets you look up all federal laws of the country, therefore increasing transparency and allowing citizens to have an easier access to laws.

Named ‘Pakistan Code’, the law searching tool, apart from its website, is also available on the Android Play and the Apple Store; the iOS version of the application, however, is still in Beta

According to the PM, the main purpose behind the launch of Pakistan code is to make Federal laws more accessible to the general public, students, lawyers, researchers or any citizen belonging to any field of life.

When going through Pakistan Code, you would find a long list of law categories such as criminal laws, medical laws, civil laws, and many others, and even go through older laws. Currently, the website contains 943 Federal Laws, dated as back as 1839 to date.

Pakistan code also includes QR Code for traceability of federal laws, allowing people to add QR codes when citing a law, making it easier for lawyers and judges to check the authenticity and the relevancy of any cited law.

Apart from Federal Laws, Pakistan code includes a number of different watermarked, proofread, and reviewed laws, while also containing other law related resources such as the Constitution of Pakistan, Rules of Business, and more.

Lauding the efforts of the Federal Minister for Law Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Parliamentary Secretary Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar for their work on the Pakistan Code application, PM Shahbaz Sharif termed the launch to be a historic moment for the digitization of laws in Pakistan.

