Mark Zuckerberg Warns Facebook Users ‘Not To Screenshot Chats’

Mark Zuckerberg, a tech billionaire and CEO of Meta, warns Facebook users not to take screenshots of their chats. Messenger is a place where people share their thoughts and conversations as it allows people to send disappearing messages, meaning the messages vanish after a specific time.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg has announced a fresh update in which he is informing users to avoid taking screenshots of chats. The latest updates also bring some fun additions to encrypted chats like GIFs, stickers, and reactions

Mark Zuckerberg, even gave a demonstration of how this notification would work, he used a cute interaction between him and his spouse, Priscilla Chan. He cracked a joke about a supercomputer and his spouse takes a screenshot, to explain how the notification will work. The feature is very similar to what Snapchat already offers, where pictures and messages disappear after some time.

“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message.”

Mark Zuckerberg, along with his university mates, launched the social media platform Facebook back in 2004. He is famous as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and has continued to put in his efforts on the platform up till now.

With time, Facebook has prompted legal and political attention, with their experienced issues of users’ privacy amongst other problems. Now Mark Zuckerberg is sending a huge warning to Facebook users.

The messenger app recently enabled users to set their messages to disappear. As per the reports, the action comes following concerns about security, and a large debate involving freedom of speech and online safety.

The new feature is named Vanish mode and to turn it on, users just need to swipe up on their mobile device in an existing chat thread. To come back to regular mode Swipe up again.

Bridget Pujals, Messenger Product Manager, and Manik Singh, Instagram Product Manager, said in a statement “We designed vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience.”

The idea came just after WhatsApp introduced a new feature that makes messages disappear in just seven days. A company representative states, “We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about”

Last year in his statement, he stated, “We built vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience.”

When a user captures a snapshot of their conversation while in vanish mode, a message will appear for Instagram and Facebook users.

In addition, “our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever.”

Facebook is testing a new feature in Messenger and Instagram that makes messages disappear. Vanish mode enables messages to disappear when the recipient sees them and exits the conversation.

