PM speeds up Islamabad Tech Zone development, approves Special Technology Zone Rules 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the establishment of the Islamabad Special Technology Zone at the earliest while reiterating that the development and implementation of information technology was a priority for his government, perhaps indicating his seriousness for implementing the Digital Pakistan vision.

Chairing the second meeting of the Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority, the prime minister said the government would ensure all possible facilities to investors to encourage profitable business activity.

The meeting discussed transforming the Authority into a dynamic body, particularly on technology transfer, promotion of research and development, boosting foreign investment, creating employment opportunities for youth, and increasing IT exports.

The meeting approved the Special Technology Zone Rules 2021 to promote IT in the country.

The participants of the meeting were informed that reputed IT companies including Huawei and Samsung had shown keen interest in making investments in Pakistan.

Other topics that came under discussion included establishing SEZs in rural areas of the country and an institute for technical and professional training to youth, and a strategy for job creation.

Source: Business Recorder

