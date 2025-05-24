Ps Vita Cult Classic Games Return But Not To Playstation

In a twist that no one saw coming, Bandai Namco has brought back two of the most beloved PS Vita exclusives: Freedom Wars and Gundam Seed Battle Destiny . The announcement of these long-overdue remasters excited fans of Sony’s now-defunct handheld.







However, that enthusiasm soon faded into bewilderment. Both games are eschewing a return to PlayStation handhelds (or even mainline PlayStation consoles) despite having PlayStation roots.

As demand for throwback games skyrockets, this decision begs the question of Sony’s continued distancing from its portable gaming heritage.

PS Vita Freedom Wars Remastered

Originally a PS Vita exclusive, Freedom Wars captivated players with its dystopian prison-based narrative and fast-paced combat. Now, it’s back as Freedom Wars Remastered, launching on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.







The remaster includes 4K resolution support, 60 FPS gameplay, and all previously released DLC. On the Switch, it runs at 1080p and 30 FPS. Though it’s returning to some PlayStation systems, the lack of PS Vita compatibility underscores Sony’s deliberate move away from its once-ambitious handheld platform.

Gundam Seed Battle Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny, a PS Vita jewel from 2012, will also be remastered. It will be available for the first time outside of the Vita ecosystem, on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Players may expect enhanced visuals, over 100 mobile suits, and fully localized English text. Surprisingly, the PlayStation 4 and 5 are omitted from the list. Moreover, this omission is especially surprising for fans, given the game’s original home on Sony’s handheld devices.

Sony’s Handheld Legacy: A Mixed Message

The PS Vita, discontinued in 2019, represented Sony’s final attempt at a handheld console. Despite a strong library and loyal fanbase, it struggled to compete with the rise of smartphone gaming and Nintendo’s 3DS.

Sony eventually shifted its focus entirely to the PS4 and PS5, shelving planned sequels like Soul Sacrifice 2 and Freedom Wars 2. Now, with remasters of PS Vita classics landing elsewhere, long-time PlayStation fans are left wondering—has Sony quietly abandoned its handheld legacy for good?