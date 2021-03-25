Gaming, News

PS4 clock battery death will kill your console’s ability to play games

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 51 sec read>

According to a recent tweet, if your PlayStation 4’s clock battery dies you will be unable to play games on the console regardless of whether the games are digital copies or on disc.

Lance McDonald, a trusted hacker, mentioned in a reply to that tweet (shown below) that this is due to the trophies on the PS4 of the respective games which requires the consoles’ internal clock to work correctly. Moreover, the main aim of this was to prevent users from changing the date and time values and exploiting the PS4’s trophy system.

Although the CMOS of the console can be replaced very easily if Sony decides to shut down its PS4 servers after a few years then this clock battery death may be a concern for existing PS4 users.

As of now, Sony is soon going to shut down online store services for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita. In a nutshell, if you own either a PS3, PSP, or PS Vita you will not be able to download and purchase new games and DLCs.

With the PS4 being a major success currently, it is highly unlikely that Sony will shut down services for the PS4 so soon. It is expected that the PS4 and the PS4 Pro will have a long life cycle, so in short, users can rest easy in regards to the clock battery death.

Playstation PS4 Sony
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

PTA registered 2,968 Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) & sent 2 billion Corona Virus awareness messages in a year

in News, Telecom
Mar 25, 2021  ·   37 sec read

Slack allows users to DM anyone outside of their organization

in News, Technology
Mar 25, 2021  ·   48 sec read

AI Borg Medical Laboratories launches a MedTech accelerator program in Pakistan

in News, Startups
Mar 25, 2021  ·   50 sec read