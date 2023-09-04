Punjab Police Launch Electronic Driving License Facility For Citizens

Lahore: Punjab police have introduced an electronic driving license facility for its citizens across Punjab. Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General Of Punjab Police, has introduced an e-driving license to facilitate the citizens. The General Inspector of Punjab Police said, “the driving license can also be downloaded in PDF form and used while driving.” Moreover, IG Punjab also said that more than 3 million driving licenses had been issued until now, whereas the number of driving license centers increased from 45 to 200 across the Punjab region. The Punjab government has taken the initiative to facilitate the citizens by providing them with advanced facilities.

The government has kept the process straightforward; the user must register the national identity card number and date of birth on the website of the Punjab traffic police. (DLIMS)Furthermore, he also stated that “the electronic driving license can be downloaded by the citizens in PDF form and saved in the mobile. Citizens can use the downloadable PDF driving license while traveling”.

According to Dr Usman, the QR facility is also available for citizens’ use. This will help traffic police to verify the license. In addition, the features possess all the necessary information, including photo, address, and license. IG Punjab Usmal Anwar said, “The Punjab Police has provided driving licenses to more than 3 million citizens this year. The number of li­censing centers across the province has increased from 45 to more than 200.”

Moreover, he admired the performance of the Punjab Police and congratulated them for their incredible performance. Dr.Usmn Anwar requested the citizens to observe traffic rules after obtaining the e-driving license. Citizens are requested to follow the traffic rules strictly. According to local sources, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has caught 27,000 fake driving licenses in three years. As per the reports, the charges for a single fake license were from 4,000 to 10,000. The suspect also verified the fake licenses through a fake website. Furthermore, the culprits used to get the amount via an online app and with the help of a printing machine for the fake driving license.

On the other hand, the Govern­ment of Switzerland is partnering with the Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) and has announced an “Excel­lence Scholarship Programme” for Pakistani students for the upcoming academic year 2024-25—higher Education Commission (HEC). According to the local sources, APP one-year post-masters research, three-year post-masters, Ph.D., and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) have been announced for the aspiring candidates.

The Higher Commission has announced the last date for submission of candidates with the Swiss embassy is September 30. For further details, interested candidates can log in to the official website. The objective behind the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships project is to create educational opportunities for foreign re­searchers completing a master’s or Ph.D. degree.

