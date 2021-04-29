News

Pakistan enters $33.46 million contracts to purchase Turkish tugboats

Pakistan and a Turkish shipbuilder signed two agreements Monday worth $33.46 million to acquire four ASD tugboats (LNG compatible) and two pilot boats.

The agreements were signed between Pakistan’s Port Qasim Authority and Sanmar Shipyards, as indicated by a Ministry of Maritime Affairs statement.

Sanmar, Turkey’s leading tugboat producer, will be delivering the vessels in a period spanning 12 months.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul at the Maritime Ministry’s office in Islamabad.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Turkey also signed an MoU to boost education, while defense cooperation with Turkey is also ongoing. In the middle of rising tensions with India, Pakistan announced plans to purchase drones from Turkey for monitoring the Line of Control.

Source: The Nation

