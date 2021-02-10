SadaPay introduces the first ever numberless debit card in the Middle East & Africa region

SadaPay, a company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, introduced a numberless card in collaboration with Mastercard which caught a lot of attention in recent months and now has been introduced in overall an entire region i.e. Middle East and Africa consisting of numerous countries.

This particular card is currently accepted at nearly 30 million merchants across the globe online and in-person. Instead of having the users data printed like on any conventional debit card, users can simply find all of that data such as card number, expiration date, security code on the official SadaPay app. The app is available on both iOS and Android. This comes really handy in case a person’s card is lost or stolen.

Moreover, there is more enhanced security in comparison to the conventional debit cards as all the card controls are inside the app allowing the users to freeze the card, make transactions and manage PINs through their phone. The app uses fingerprint and face ID to allow the user to access data more quickly and securely.

Alongside with the sleek and elegant design of the card, this card is equipped with a NFC chip which allows the user to pay with a simple tap.

You can easily get this debit card for free without any annual fees or minimum deposit. The only thing required is a valid CNIC and signing up on the SadaPay app.