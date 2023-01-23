Singapore’s 15 Fastest Growing Jobs: As Per LinkedIn

LinkedIn revealed the data which shows the rise in jobs that help companies digitise and grow and economic volatility are at peak in Singapore.
Jobs on the Rise Data shows spikes in hiring for growth specialist,technical jobs and health care professionals in Asia.
According to LinkedIn, in order for a job title to be ranked, it must have experienced consistent growth on the platform over the previous five years and “grown to be a meaningful size by 2022”.
Job Trends In Singapore
According to the analysis, remote work options dropped from 7.8% to 4.1%.
In a report, Guy Berger an economist said, last year’s economic climate is causing some companies to “pull back on the flexibility” during Covid-19.
Though, it is important to know which jobs are in demand. Data shows that jobs such as cybersecurity engineer, backend developer, cloud engineer and artificial intelligence engineer are at their peak these days.
” The growth of AI, in resending focus on cybersecurity and continued shift towards digital is leading to growth in technical jobs”, Pooja Chabria, Career Expert and head of the editorial for Asia-Pacific at LinkedIn
In addition, she also said that it is “not unexpected” for tech jobs to dominate Singapore’s list. Whereas, the country has built a strong presence as a startup destination.
“From a geographical perspective, Singapore is a good base for tech companies who are looking to enter South-East Asia and other APAC markets”.
Demand For Tech Workers Are At Peak
Though, a number of tech companies, including Indonesia’s GoTo group, Singapore’s Sea Group, and Carousell faced massive macroeconomic conditions last year in Southeast Asia.
Chabria still seems optimistic saying that this will be a transition year for the tech industry and may return to more normal hiring levels.
“Overall demand for workers remains strong with workers transitioning to other jobs within and across the industry, Chabria said.
“Tech jobs don’t just serve the tech sector but are also in demand in other sectors as they continue to invest in digital transformation”.
As per LinkedIn, jobs that focus on business growth and acquisitions of new customers are in high demand in countries like India.
Moreover, Chabria also added that “companies do more with less” in times of economic uncertainty.
Here we are bringing a full list of high-demand jobs in Singapore, in 2023, As Per LinkedIn
1. Sales Development Representative
Related job titles: Business development representative
Most common skills: Lead generation, business development, sales prospecting
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Median years of prior experience: 2.8
Remote job availability: 19.4%
2. Cloud Engineer
Related job titles: Cloud developer
Most common skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Terraform
Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, financial services
Median years of prior experience: 3.7
Remote job availability: 5.6%
3. Health Care Assistant
Most common skills: Health care, nursing, communication
Most common industries: Hospitals and health care, consumer services, entertainment providers
Median years of prior experience: 1.8
Remote job availability: N/A
4. Cybersecurity Engineer
Related job titles: Cybersecurity specialist
Most common skills: Cybersecurity, information security, network security
Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, technology and media
Median years of prior experience: 2.9
Remote job availability: 4%
5. Site Reliability Engineer
Most common skills: Site reliability engineering, KubernetesGo (programming language)
Most common industries: Financial services, technology and media, professional services
Median years of prior experience: 5
Remote job availability: 12.6%
6. Back-end Developer
Related job titles: Back-end engineer
Most common skills: Go (programming language), Redis, Python (programming language)
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Median years of prior experience: 2.8
Remote job availability: 14.4%
7. Cybersecurity Consultant
Most common skills: Information security, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing
Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, administrative and support services
Median years of prior experience: 3.4
Remote job availability: 4.9%
8. Technical Account Manager
Related job titles: Technical support specialist
Most common skills: Account management, cloud computing, solution architecture
Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services
Median years of prior experience: 4.9
Remote job availability: 20.6%
9. Customer Success Specialist
Related job titles: Customer success manager
Most common skills: Customer relationship management, account management, customer retention
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services
Median years of prior experience: 4.2
Remote job availability: 5.6%
10. Artificial Intelligence Engineer
Most common skills: Computer Vision, PyTorch, Deep Learning
Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, manufacturing
Median years of prior experience: 2.4
Remote job availability: 3.7%
11. DevOps Engineer
Related job titles: DevOps developer
Most common skills: DevOps, Kubernetes Ansible
Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services
Median years of prior experience: 4.3
Remote job availability: 7.4%
12. Investment Associate
Related job titles: Investment banking associate
Most common skills: Investments, private equity, financial modeling
Most common industries: Financial services, professional services, real estate and equipment rental services
Median years of prior experience: 2.5
Remote job availability: 1.9%
13. Product Owner
Related job titles: Product manager, product officer
Most common skills: Product management, Agile Methodologies, Scrum
Most common industries: Financial services, professional services, manufacturing
Median years of prior experience: 4.3
Remote job availability: 4.5%
14. Machine Learning Engineer
Most common skills: TensorFlow, Deep Learning, PyTorch
Most common industries: Technology and media, manufacturing, financial services
Median years of prior experience: 2.6
Remote job availability: 4.5%
15. Enterprise Account Executive
Related job titles: Account director, account executive or account manager
Most common skills: Enterprise technology sales, solution selling, consultative selling
Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, education
Median years of prior experience: 5.3
Remote job availability: 17.7%
