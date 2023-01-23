Singapore’s 15 Fastest Growing Jobs: As Per LinkedIn

LinkedIn revealed the data which shows the rise in jobs that help companies digitise and grow and economic volatility are at peak in Singapore.

Jobs on the Rise Data shows spikes in hiring for growth specialist,technical jobs and health care professionals in Asia.

According to LinkedIn, in order for a job title to be ranked, it must have experienced consistent growth on the platform over the previous five years and “grown to be a meaningful size by 2022”.

Job Trends In Singapore

According to the analysis, remote work options dropped from 7.8% to 4.1%.

In a report, Guy Berger an economist said, last year’s economic climate is causing some companies to “pull back on the flexibility” during Covid-19.

Though, it is important to know which jobs are in demand. Data shows that jobs such as cybersecurity engineer, backend developer, cloud engineer and artificial intelligence engineer are at their peak these days.

” The growth of AI, in resending focus on cybersecurity and continued shift towards digital is leading to growth in technical jobs”, Pooja Chabria, Career Expert and head of the editorial for Asia-Pacific at LinkedIn

In addition, she also said that it is “not unexpected” for tech jobs to dominate Singapore’s list. Whereas, the country has built a strong presence as a startup destination.

“From a geographical perspective, Singapore is a good base for tech companies who are looking to enter South-East Asia and other APAC markets”.

Demand For Tech Workers Are At Peak

Though, a number of tech companies, including Indonesia’s GoTo group, Singapore’s Sea Group, and Carousell faced massive macroeconomic conditions last year in Southeast Asia.

Chabria still seems optimistic saying that this will be a transition year for the tech industry and may return to more normal hiring levels.

“Overall demand for workers remains strong with workers transitioning to other jobs within and across the industry, Chabria said.

“Tech jobs don’t just serve the tech sector but are also in demand in other sectors as they continue to invest in digital transformation”.

As per LinkedIn, jobs that focus on business growth and acquisitions of new customers are in high demand in countries like India.

Moreover, Chabria also added that “companies do more with less” in times of economic uncertainty.

Here we are bringing a full list of high-demand jobs in Singapore, in 2023, As Per LinkedIn

1. Sales Development Representative

Related job titles: Business development representative

Most common skills: Lead generation, business development, sales prospecting

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 2.8

Remote job availability: 19.4%

2. Cloud Engineer

Related job titles: Cloud developer

Most common skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Terraform

Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 3.7

Remote job availability: 5.6%

3. Health Care Assistant

Most common skills: Health care, nursing, communication

Most common industries: Hospitals and health care, consumer services, entertainment providers

Median years of prior experience: 1.8

Remote job availability: N/A

4. Cybersecurity Engineer

Related job titles: Cybersecurity specialist

Most common skills: Cybersecurity, information security, network security

Most common industries: Professional services, manufacturing, technology and media

Median years of prior experience: 2.9

Remote job availability: 4%

5. Site Reliability Engineer

Most common skills: Site reliability engineering, KubernetesGo (programming language)

Most common industries: Financial services, technology and media, professional services

Median years of prior experience: 5

Remote job availability: 12.6%

6. Back-end Developer

Related job titles: Back-end engineer

Most common skills: Go (programming language), Redis, Python (programming language)

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 2.8

Remote job availability: 14.4%

7. Cybersecurity Consultant

Most common skills: Information security, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, administrative and support services

Median years of prior experience: 3.4

Remote job availability: 4.9%

8. Technical Account Manager

Related job titles: Technical support specialist

Most common skills: Account management, cloud computing, solution architecture

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 4.9

Remote job availability: 20.6%

9. Customer Success Specialist

Related job titles: Customer success manager

Most common skills: Customer relationship management, account management, customer retention

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 4.2

Remote job availability: 5.6%

10. Artificial Intelligence Engineer

Most common skills: Computer Vision, PyTorch, Deep Learning

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, manufacturing

Median years of prior experience: 2.4

Remote job availability: 3.7%

11. DevOps Engineer

Related job titles: DevOps developer

Most common skills: DevOps, Kubernetes Ansible

Most common industries: Professional services, technology and media, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 4.3

Remote job availability: 7.4%

12. Investment Associate

Related job titles: Investment banking associate

Most common skills: Investments, private equity, financial modeling

Most common industries: Financial services, professional services, real estate and equipment rental services

Median years of prior experience: 2.5

Remote job availability: 1.9%

13. Product Owner

Related job titles: Product manager, product officer

Most common skills: Product management, Agile Methodologies, Scrum

Most common industries: Financial services, professional services, manufacturing

Median years of prior experience: 4.3

Remote job availability: 4.5%

14. Machine Learning Engineer

Most common skills: TensorFlow, Deep Learning, PyTorch

Most common industries: Technology and media, manufacturing, financial services

Median years of prior experience: 2.6

Remote job availability: 4.5%

15. Enterprise Account Executive

Related job titles: Account director, account executive or account manager

Most common skills: Enterprise technology sales, solution selling, consultative selling

Most common industries: Technology and media, professional services, education

Median years of prior experience: 5.3

Remote job availability: 17.7%

