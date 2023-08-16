The Government Issues A Warning Against 133 Malicious Apps Used By Hostile Intelligence Agencies

In a recent advisory, a nation’s cabinet division has issued an advisory against 133 malicious applications created by hostile intelligence agencies to steal information. According to an advisory by the cabinet division, the Pakistani government has provided a list of 133 malicious applications involved in hacking or stealing information.

These applications were identified as espionage tools, created and hostile by hostile intelligence agencies for retrieving classified information. It has been noticed that many of these applications are chat ones blended with hacking tools designed to manipulate and entrap government officials.

Alerting Government Entities

In light of these notifications, the cabinet division has circulated the list of these malicious applications to all the necessary government departments, divisions, and ministries.

Officials are requested to avoid using these apps, which may steal sensitive data. Moreover, the government has issued steps if someone has installed these applications. Immediate action items include noting the contact details of the suspected individual responsible for sharing the link.

The organization is requested to disconnect the affected device from the internet. It is also requested to notify all contacts of the incident to ensure security.

Precautions Necessary To Take

It is essential to take proactive measures to avoid being a victim. Therefore, the advisory suggests the significance of best practices in cybersecurity. These measures include reviewing application permissions before installation, mainly downloading applications from reputable sources such as Apple Play Store and Google. Moreover, regular sensitization of staff is also significant regarding the ever-evolving tactics employed by cyber threats.

Technical Security Measures

Cybercrime is increasing rapidly, and cyber attackers want to steal information from all key departments in Pakistan. A variety of measures are available that organizations can take to avoid cyber attacks. A regular update of antivirus, careful appraisal of application details before installation, and the disabling of app installation from untrusted sources.

However, the advisory recommends installing reputed antivirus solutions on Android devices like Avast or Kaspersky. Once the installation is done, scan the suspected device with antivirus solutions to detect and clean the infection. It is always requested to check reviews and comments, including additional information, before downloading and installing apps on Android devices.

Users are also advised to update regular installation of Android updates and patches as soon as they become available from device vendors. In addition, the advisory advised individuals and warned them against utilizing insecure WiFi networks often used by hostile elements for distributing malicious applications. Secured email practices are also highlighted, specifically avoiding downloading or opening attachments in emails from unknown sources.

The advisory further emphasized two-factor authentication’s significance in protecting online banking, email accounts, and social media platforms.

It is important to train every individual working in a firm to be aware of safeguarding measures. In this regard, workshops and training are necessary.

