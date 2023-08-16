You Will Soon be Able to Use Google AI Summarizing Tool on Selected Websites

When going through long and complex pages of articles, users can simply ask the AI summary tool to provide them with an AI-generated list of key points covered in an article

Google will soon be rolling out its AI summary tool, allowing users to experiment with the new artificial intelligence feature and collecting feedback as the technology giant continues to invest capital and energies into the AI industry.

Built to summarize long articles, this new feature will now be a new part of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Released earlier this year, SGE is an experimental version of Google’s search engine, which has the ability to display AI-generated responses above regular search results, making it easier for users to find answers.

Writing about the new SGE feature in its latest blog, Google says that users can simply “tap” and pull-up an AI-generated list of all key points covered in an article while also accessing another feature which will provide them with a summary of questions answered inside the articles, even providing them with links to jump to that particular part.

AI summary feature now integrated into the Search Generative Experience (SGE) will let users harness the power of AI on websites beyond Google’s search engine and save a lot of time spent reading massive multi-page articles by providing people with key pointers and summaries.

The feature is “specifically designed to help people more deeply engage with long-form content from publishers and creators, and make it easier to find what you’re looking for while browsing the web,” said Google vice president of product management for search, Rany Ng.

“It does not provide key points on articles marked as paywalled, and publishers are in control,” he added.

Read more: