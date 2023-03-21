Thinnest Bezel SmartPhone:iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max is ready to break the records of all high-tech advanced smartphones having the thinnest Bezels.

The rumors surrounding reveals that the upcoming iPhone 15 series are starting to gather pace with new leaks. According to the latest news, the iPhone 15 series and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get a display boost, one which could shatter records.

iPhone 15 Pro Max is full of all advanced high-tech features and specifications and is one of the most awaited phones of the year.

This time, iPhone 15 Pro Max is coming with a new advanced thinnest Bezels design that is all set to break all the records. However, the record is currently held by Xiaomi 13 having 1.81 mm bezel. Now iPhone 15 Pro Max is coming to chase the race.

According to the news, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the thinnest bezel width of 1.55 mm.

Leakster Ice Universe tweeted, “iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81 mm bezel black edge manufactured by Xiaomi 13. We measure that it’s cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm (S22 and S23=1.95mm,iPhone 14 Pro 2.17 mm) .”

According to the news, Ice Uniform was already informed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a “titanium alloy middle frame with a frosted process”.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

According to the rumors, iPhone 15 Pro Max has a display brighter than the Samsung galaxy S23. Apple claims that it has a brightness of up to 2500 nits.

Moreover, the new handset could also feature a Samsung-manufactured M13 display panel which is almost two generations ahead of the Samsung galaxy S23 ultra’s display.

Price And Specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is an advanced iPhone model with excellent features. Though, it is also expected that it is going to be a most expensive handset in comparison to other iPhone models.

In a tweet by Apple, “The iPhone 15 Pro is reportedly getting more expensive this year. It will start more than $1,000 for the first time since 2017.

Hence, the reason behind the expensive handset and high prices is because of hardware upgrades like it has a titanium frame, solid-state buttons, an A-17 Bionic chip, and more.

According to Mac Rumors, in the US, the pro model has started at $999 since the iPhone X was launched in 2017. Whereas, the Pro Max starting price is $1,099 since the launch of the iPhone XS Max.

On the other hand, Apple has increased the cost of the iPhone’s outside the US considering the rate of inflation.

Though, the new iPhone with amazing features is expected to launch in September 2023. The release includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

All the streamlined iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and the A17 Bionic chip.

