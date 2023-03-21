Apple’s Siri Might Soon Get Technology Similar to Chat-GPT

The famous Apple voice assistant Siri is about to get another major update. The tech giant has reportedly been testing an AI feature that will equip Siri with natural language generation capabilities.

Currently, a major share of the generative AI industry is owned by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT and GPT4. However, other major tech firms, intimidated by this rising AI competition have been releasing their own generative AI tools. Apple is just another example in this case.

According to news reports by 9to5Mac, Apple has been trying to add natural language generation capabilities to Siri, which will allow it to create human-like replies and content.

Siri is currently available on not just the iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and even the Apple Watch.

Apple is reportedly testing language generation on the Apple TV Siri as well, which is said to be able to only make jokes up until now.

As Apple continues to test natural language generation, we can expect the company to soon release amazing Siri generation features on devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT4 are chatbots that answer users in text, the generative technology used in Apple’s Siri will give out answers in audio form, thus making Siri sound more realistic.

