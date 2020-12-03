This student from NUST just became the first NVIDIA Certified Jetson AI Specialist in Pakistan

Muhammad Uzair Khattak, research assistant at SIGMA and the TUKL Deep Learning Lab in SEECS, NUST, is officially the first NVIDIA Certified Jetson AI Specialist in Pakistan.

The past decade has been defined quite a bit by huge leaps and bounds in artificial intelligence. As the amount of available data has increased and we have access to more computing power than ever before, opportunities for learning and developing AI skills have also increased in tandem. One of the more recent such opportunities comes from NVIDIA, with its free Jetson AI Certification Program that was launched during last month’s GPU Technology Conference .

NVIDIA launched two AI certification tracks as part of its Deep Learning Institute in order to enable educators, students, and engineers to gain important AI skills. These include Jetson AI Specialist , which can be completed by individuals capable of demonstrating mastery of Jetson and AI concepts using hands-on, project-based assessment, and Jetson AI Ambassador , which is primarily for educators and leaders at robotics institutions and involves project-based assessment and an interview with the NVIDIA team.

Uzair Is part of the first batch of Jetson AI Specialist from around the world based on his demonstrated competency in AI skills, as well as functional and performance validation of his project. He has been featured on NVIDIA’s blog along with the other certified individuals from different parts of the world.

Here is what he had to say on the experience:

“Gaining certification enhances my technical profile and I can now deliver workshops and teach AI/DL technologies to my fellows with more confidence. The Jetson Nano 2GB is the perfect choice when it comes to tight budgets and the need for good computing resources and the active Jetson community projects page and technical support make it unique and easier to use.”

We would like to congratulate Uzair Khattak on this remarkable achievement that has undoubtedly succeeded in inspiring so many others passionate about scaling new heights in the world of AI.

